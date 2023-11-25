Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos

Current Records: Cleveland 7-3, Denver 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Browns comes in on three and the Broncos on four.

Cleveland has more to be thankful for after their match against Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Browns had just enough and edged the Steelers out 13-10. Having forecasted a close win for Cleveland, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Browns have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 55.6% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 38.5% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal 3.5 yards per play the Browns probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

Meanwhile, Denver has more to be thankful for after their game against Minnesota on Sunday. The Broncos dodged a bullet and finished off the Vikings 21-20.

The Broncos relied on the efforts of Courtland Sutton, who picked up 66 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Russell Wilson, who threw for 259 yards and a touchdown while completing 77.1% of his passes. Wil Lutz did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in five field goals.

The Broncos were down by five with only three minutes and 17 seconds left when they drove 77 yards for the winning score. Wilson hit Sutton from 15 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Cleveland has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for Denver, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-5.

The Browns are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 35 points.

Series History

Denver and Cleveland both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.