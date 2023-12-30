Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-10, Denver 7-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Los Angeles' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Bills by a score of 24-22.

The losing side was boosted by Easton Stick, who rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Dicker did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in five field goals.

Even though they lost, the Chargers were rock solid where kicking is concerned and finished the game having kicked 100% of their field goals. This was only their eighth loss (out of 12 games) when the kicker is dialed in.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Denver last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Patriots by a score of 26-23. Denver has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Russell Wilson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 54.4% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 34.5% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal 4.2 yards per play the Broncos probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

Los Angeles' defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-10. As for Denver, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-8.

The Chargers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: the Chargers are playing as the underdog, but their 1-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Denver is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 38.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.