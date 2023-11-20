Halftime Report

The Vikings are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 10-9, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Vikings entered the game having won four straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Broncos step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos

Current Records: Minnesota 6-4, Denver 4-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Denver Broncos will be playing at home against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with the Broncos sitting on three straight wins and the Vikings on five.

Denver made the experts look like fools on Monday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of Buffalo. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 24-22 win over the Bills. 24 seems to be a good number for Denver as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Javonte Williams and Russell Wilson were among the main playmakers for the Broncos as the former gained 110 total yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns while completing 82.8% of his passes. Wil Lutz did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals.

Meanwhile, the Vikings beat the Saints 27-19 on Sunday.

Joshua Dobbs was the offensive standout of the contest as he threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of T.J. Hockenson, who picked up 134 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Denver's win bumped their record up to 4-5. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. The Vikings might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Denver and Minnesota both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Nov 17, 2019 - Minnesota 27 vs. Denver 23

Oct 04, 2015 - Denver 23 vs. Minnesota 20

Injury Report for the Broncos

Elijah Garcia: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Alex Forsyth: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Ben Niemann: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Ronnie Perkins: inactive (Coach's Decision)

P.J. Locke: inactive (Ankle)

Thomas Incoom: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the Vikings