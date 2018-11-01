How to watch Denver vs. Houston: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Broncos vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Denver Broncos (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)
Current records: Denver 3-5; Houston 5-3
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Denver is heading back home. They will square off against Houston at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this match since these teams' offenses combined for 878 yards last week.
After flying high against Arizona two weeks ago, Denver came back down to earth. Denver fell to Kansas City 30-23. Case Keenum and Phillip Lindsay were two go-getters for Denver despite the loss. The former passed for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the latter rushed for 95 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, Houston brought a four-game winning streak into their contest against Miami last Thursday; they left with a five-game streak. Houston strolled past Miami with points to spare, taking the game 42-23.
Houston's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. Deshaun Watson will be someone to keep an eye on after he passed for 239 yards and 5 touchdowns last Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Denver's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Broncos are a slight 1 point favorite against the Texans.
This season, Denver is 3-4-1 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 3-4-1 against the spread
Series History
Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Denver Broncos 27 vs. Houston Texans 9
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL odds, Week 9 best picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 9 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising r...
-
Week 9 NFL picks, bets, best parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 9
-
Pick Six Podcast: Luck or Wentz?
Heath Cummings likes Wentz more than Luck for the rest of the year
-
Philly reporting Super Bowl baby boom
No, this absolutely is not a coincidence
-
Gruden: Players dying to play in Oakland
Gruden is probably exaggerating
-
James Conner gets player of the month
Conner has been tearing it up for the Steelers this season