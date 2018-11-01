How to watch Denver vs. Houston: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Denver Broncos (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)

Current records: Denver 3-5; Houston 5-3

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Denver is heading back home. They will square off against Houston at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this match since these teams' offenses combined for 878 yards last week.

After flying high against Arizona two weeks ago, Denver came back down to earth. Denver fell to Kansas City 30-23. Case Keenum and Phillip Lindsay were two go-getters for Denver despite the loss. The former passed for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the latter rushed for 95 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, Houston brought a four-game winning streak into their contest against Miami last Thursday; they left with a five-game streak. Houston strolled past Miami with points to spare, taking the game 42-23.

Houston's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. Deshaun Watson will be someone to keep an eye on after he passed for 239 yards and 5 touchdowns last Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Denver's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday at 5:05 PM ET Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Broncos are a slight 1 point favorite against the Texans.

This season, Denver is 3-4-1 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 3-4-1 against the spread

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.