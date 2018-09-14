How to watch Denver vs. Oakland: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Denver Broncos (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)

Last season records: Denver 5-11; Oakland 6-10

What to Know

On Sunday Oakland takes on Denver at 4:25 p.m. Oakland will be hoping to build upon the 21-14 win they picked up against Denver the last time they played.

Oakland couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a hard 33-13 fall against the Rams. Jared Cook and Derek Carr were two go-getters for Oakland despite the loss. The former caught passes for 180 yards, while the latter accumulated 303 passing yards.

Meanwhile, Denver took care of business in their home opener. They had just enough and edged out Seattle 27-24. Having forecasted a close victory for Denver, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Denver's win lifted them to 1-0 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Broncos are a solid 6 point favorite against the Raiders.

Last season, Denver was 4-11-1 against the spread. As for Oakland, they were 5-9-2 against the spread

Series History

Denver and Oakland both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.