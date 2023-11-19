1st Quarter Report

The Bears are on the board, but we're still waiting on the Lions to respond. The Bears have jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against the Lions.

The Bears have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for they.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions

Current Records: Chicago 3-7, Detroit 7-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Detroit Lions will be playing at home against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Even though Los Angeles scored an imposing 38 points on Sunday, Detroit still came out on top. The Lions came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chargers and snuck past 41-38. With that victory, Detroit brought their scoring average up to 26.8 points per game.

The Lions' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jared Goff, who threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs was another key contributor, gaining 112 total yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Chicago gave up the first points last Thursday, but they didn't let that get them down. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Panthers 16-13.

Their wins bumped Detroit to 7-2 and Chicago to 3-7.

Looking ahead, the Lions are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Everything came up roses for Detroit against Chicago in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 41-10 win. Do the Lions have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bears turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a big 9.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.