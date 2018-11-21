How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Detroit Lions (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)

Current records: Chicago (7-3), Detroit (4-6)

What to Know

One thing we know about the Detroit Lions: They won't make anyone's lives easy. That includes fans, opponents and analysts. Is this a bad team that's where it should be, or is it a good team that's underachieving? The Bears are going to find out one way or another, as they head into Detroit for a good old fashioned Thanksgiving trap game.

The Lions are coming off a win against the Panthers. It wasn't a great win, but it was a win over a playoff contender. The Panthers had scored with a chance to tie the game at 20, but a missed two-point conversion led to a 20-19 win. The Lions will be without Kerryon Johnson in this one, who sprained his knee against Carolina.

For the Bears, the player to watch is, of course, Khalil Mack. The last time these two teams faced (it was only two weeks ago), Mack did this:

How does ANYONE ever block Khalil Mack?



📺: FOX #DETvsCHIpic.twitter.com/4M1HZmV43P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2018

The moral of the story? Don't get in his way.

For a susceptible Lions defense, slowing down Mitchell Trubisky (if he plays) is the answer. Trubisky threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns the last time these teams faced off, so look for the defense to do something different than it did two weeks ago. Trubisky had another three carries for 18 yards and a rushing touchdown, so he torched the Lions in a few ways. He's still questionable for Thursday's game with a shoulder injury, and veteran backup Chase Daniel is waiting in the wings.

The Lions should put up more of a fight in this game than they did in Chicago. They always do on Thanksgiving. The Bears got some breathing room after beating the Vikings on Sunday while the Packers lost to the Seahawks. However, nothing is promised in the NFL, so the Bears would love to watch football on Sunday having widened their division lead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field, Michigan

Ford Field, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: CBS All Access, fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS All Access, fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88

Prediction

The Bears are at -3.5 in this game.

Detroit has covered four of its last five Thanksgiving games against the spread.

The Lions have won eight of their last 10 against the Bears, but they always play each other close.

Series History

As noted above, the Lions have won eight of their last 10 against the Bears, but the Bears hold the edge this season.

2018 - Chicago Bears 34 vs. Detroit Lions 22

2017 - Detroit Lions 20 vs. Chicago Bears 10

2017 - Chicago Bears 24 vs. Detroit Lions 27

2016 - Detroit Lions 20 vs. Chicago Bears 17

2016 - Chicago Bears 17 vs. Detroit Lions 14

2015 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Detroit Lions 24

2015 - Detroit Lions 37 vs. Chicago Bears 34 (OT)

2014 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Detroit Lions 24

2014 - Detroit Lions 34 vs. Chicago Bears 17

