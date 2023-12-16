Who's Playing

Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions

Current Records: Denver 7-6, Detroit 9-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lions are 0-3 against the Broncos since September of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Detroit Lions will be home for the holidays to greet the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET at Ford Field.

The point spread may have favored Detroit last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 28-13 bruising from the Bears.

The Lions were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 4.2 yards per play. That's the fewest yards per play they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Broncos didn't have too much trouble with the Chargers on the road on Sunday as they won 24-7.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Broncos to victory, but perhaps none more so than Russell Wilson, who threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit's defeat dropped their record down to 9-4. As for Denver, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-6 record this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Lions have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 390.3 total yards per game (they're ranked third in total yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Broncos, though, as they've been averaging only 300.8 total yards per game. Will the Lions be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Broncos flip the script?

Looking ahead, the Lions are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Detroit is a 5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 8 years.