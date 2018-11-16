How to watch Detroit vs. Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Lions vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Detroit Lions (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Current records: Detroit 3-6; Carolina 6-3
What to Know
Carolina will challenge Detroit on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Carolina don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
It was a good run, but Carolina finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 21-52 punch to the gut against Pittsburgh last Thursday. Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 77 yards on the ground on 14 carries and snatched 2 receiving TDs. Christian McCaffrey has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Carolina in each of their last three games.
Meanwhile, Detroit have been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against Chicago making it three winless games in a row. It was a hard-fought game, but Detroit had to settle for a 22-34 defeat against Chicago. Detroit were down by 10-34 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The last time the two teams met, Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit, sneaking past 27-24. Will Carolina repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Detroit are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 5-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 24 vs. Carolina Panthers 27
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL odds, Week 11 top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 11 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Packers fear broken thumb for Graham
Graham left Thursday night's loss to the Seahawks with the apparent injury
-
Pick Six Podcast: Week 11 NFL picks
R.J. White and Pete Prisco join Will Brinson to break down every single game on tap for Week...
-
Bears vs. Vikings statistics to know
Everything you need to know as the NFC North rivals square off
-
Week 11 tips: Odd Chiefs-Rams line move
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 11 lines
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 11 DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...