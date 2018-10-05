How to watch Detroit vs. Green Bay: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Lions vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Detroit Lions (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)
Current records: Detroit 1-3; Green Bay 2-1-1
What to Know
On Sunday Detroit takes on Green Bay at 1:00 p.m. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Green Bay picked up 439 yards, Detroit 403).
Detroit was close but not close enough last Sunday as they fell 26-24 to Dallas. The defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Matthew Stafford, who passed for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Golden Tate, who caught passes for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Green Bay and Buffalo. Green Bay blew past Buffalo 22-0. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the victory.
Green Bay's win lifted them to 2-1-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 1-3. Detroit's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Green Bay defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Buffalo, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Packers are a slight 1 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Detroit is 2-1-1 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 2-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Detroit and Green Bay both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 35 vs. Green Bay Packers 11
- 2017 - Green Bay Packers 17 vs. Detroit Lions 30
- 2016 - Detroit Lions 24 vs. Green Bay Packers 31
- 2016 - Green Bay Packers 34 vs. Detroit Lions 27
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 23 vs. Green Bay Packers 27
- 2015 - Green Bay Packers 16 vs. Detroit Lions 18
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 5 injuries: Mixon, Freeman return
Running backs play a key role in this week's Friday breakdown of the injury report
-
NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 5
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 5 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Jets coordinator could miss Broncos game
Jets coach Todd Bowles delivered some disheartening news to his team Friday
-
NFL Week 5 underdog picks of the week
SportsLine's red-hot NFL expert is all over the Vikings and another huge NFL underdog to win...
-
Patrick Mahomes nearly quit football
The Chiefs' quarterback has become the talk of the NFL in his first year as a starter
-
Jerry Jones shoots down Dez's hopes
The Cowboys owner doesn't seem too interested in reuniting with Dez Bryant