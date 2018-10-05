How to watch Detroit vs. Green Bay: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit Lions (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)

Current records: Detroit 1-3; Green Bay 2-1-1

What to Know

On Sunday Detroit takes on Green Bay at 1:00 p.m. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Green Bay picked up 439 yards, Detroit 403).

Detroit was close but not close enough last Sunday as they fell 26-24 to Dallas. The defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Matthew Stafford, who passed for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Golden Tate, who caught passes for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Green Bay and Buffalo. Green Bay blew past Buffalo 22-0. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the victory.

Green Bay's win lifted them to 2-1-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 1-3. Detroit's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Green Bay defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Buffalo, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field, Michigan

Ford Field, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Packers are a slight 1 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Detroit is 2-1-1 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 2-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Detroit and Green Bay both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.