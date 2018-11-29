How to watch Detroit vs. L.A. Rams: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Detroit Lions (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)

Current records: Detroit 4-7; L.A. Rams 10-1

What to Know

The Rams have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They hope to keep the momentum going despite having enjoyed some extra time before their next matchup against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. The Rams will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Rams and Kansas City were playing football. Two weeks ago, the Rams narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Kansas City 54-51. Jared Goff was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he passed for 413 yards and 4 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Goff's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past five games.

As for Detroit, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against Chicago last Thursday, falling 23-16. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Detroit of the 34-22 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head.

The Rams' victory lifted them to 10-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-7. The Rams caused 5 turnovers against Kansas City, so Detroit will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field, Michigan

Ford Field, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rams are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Detroit is 5-5-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 4-5-2 against the spread

Series History

Detroit and L.A. Rams both have 1 win in their last 2 games.