How to watch Detroit vs. L.A. Rams: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Lions vs. Rams football game

Who's Playing

Detroit Lions (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)

Current records: Detroit 4-7; L.A. Rams 10-1

What to Know

The Rams have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They hope to keep the momentum going despite having enjoyed some extra time before their next matchup against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. The Rams will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Rams and Kansas City were playing football. Two weeks ago, the Rams narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Kansas City 54-51. Jared Goff was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he passed for 413 yards and 4 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Goff's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past five games.

As for Detroit, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against Chicago last Thursday, falling 23-16. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Detroit of the 34-22 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head.

The Rams' victory lifted them to 10-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-7. The Rams caused 5 turnovers against Kansas City, so Detroit will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Field, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rams are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Detroit is 5-5-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 4-5-2 against the spread

Series History

Detroit and L.A. Rams both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

  • 2016 - Detroit Lions 31 vs. Los Angeles Rams 28
  • 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 21 vs. Detroit Lions 14
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories