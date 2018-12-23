How to watch Detroit vs. Minnesota: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Detroit Lions (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)

Current records: Detroit 5-9-1; Minnesota 7-6-2

What to Know

Minnesota will challenge Detroit on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

After a disappointing seven points in their last game, Minnesota made sure to put some points up on the board against Miami last Sunday. Minnesota put the hurt on Miami with a sharp 41-17 win. No one put up better numbers for Minnesota than Dalvin Cook, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, Detroit had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 13-14 to Buffalo.

Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against Detroit the last time the two teams met, taking their contest 24-9. The rematch might be a little tougher for Minnesota since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field, Michigan

Ford Field, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.75

Prediction

The Vikings are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Detroit are 7-6-1 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 6-6-2 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Vikings, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 4.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Minnesota have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Detroit.