The Miami Dolphins are going for the season sweep of the New York Jets when they travel to MetLife Stadium on Sunday and go toe-to-toe with their division rival. These two teams met back in Week 6 down in Hard Rock Stadium and Miami handed them a 24-0 defeat, New York's only shutout loss this season.

What will be different about this matchup compared to their last head-to-head is the quarterback situation for both of these teams. New York is primed to get Sam Darnold back after he missed the previous two of games due to a shoulder injury. Last time it was Joe Flacco who got the nod against Miami and the veteran threw for just 186 yards and one interception in the loss. On the Dolphins side of things, Tua Tagovailoa has since established himself as the starter for Brian Flores' club. The Jets did briefly see Tagovailoa in their Week 6 matchup where the No. 5 overall pick completed two passes for nine yards.

The Jets are still searching for their first win of the season as they head into this game 0-10, while the Dolphins are inching closer to a potential playoff berth, standing at 6-4. Before we break down this matchup even further, here's how you can catch all the action on CBS.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The big focus heading into this game is the status of Tua Tagovailoa's left hand as the young quarterback is said to have sustained an injury to it in practice. Of course, this injury takes on even more significance with the knowledge that Tagovailoa throws with his left hand. Head coach Brian Flores didn't pay it much mind, however, while speaking to reporters on Thursday, saying, "I don't think this is something we're too worried about."

If he does suit up, Tagovailoa will be looking to rebound after being benched in the fourth quarter of Miami's Week 11 contest with the Denver Broncos. Down 10, Flores turned to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to try and mount a comeback, which ultimately fell short. The big thing that Tagovailoa needs to focus on in this next start is getting rid of the football. In just four starts, the rookie already has as many sacks (10) as Fitzpatrick has through six starts. One strong area of Tagovailoa's game to this point has been his ability to protect the football, not throwing a single interception and only fumbling once. Another comes against the blitz where the rookie has a 100.6 passer rating and has thrown for four touchdowns. That should come in handy against New York as defensive coordinator Gregg Williams blitzes 30.9% of the time, which is inside the top 10 among defenses this season.

In Week 12, Tagovailoa will be facing a Jets defense that is allowing an average of 400 yards of offense through 10 games played this season, which is good for fifth-worst in the entire NFL. Things aren't brighter for New York's offense as they've managed just 268.6 yards per game, the lowest output in the league.

If Darnold returns, he'll not only be trying to shake off some rust but will also be looking to buck a poor trend he has when facing the Dolphins. In his career, the former first-round pick is 1-3 as a starter against Miami. He also owns a 4-8 TD-INT ratio and a 68.6 passer rating against this division rival.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Dolphins -7 Bet Now

Miami is simply too talented and too well-coached to be New York's first win of the season. That's likely why the NFL odds over at William Hill Sportsbook have them as a touchdown road favorite in this AFC East head-to-head. With New York struggling on offense and Tagovailoa possibly limited due to that hand injury, it's also no surprise to see the total for this game currently at just 44. While I have the Dolphins running away with this game with a win and cover, there are some CBS Sports experts that think New York could make this a close game.

Score: Miami 23, N.Y. Jets 13