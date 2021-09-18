Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Miami

Current Records: Buffalo 0-1; Miami 1-0

Last Season Records: Miami 10-6; Buffalo 13-3

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Buffalo Bills and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 2 of 2018. Miami and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

It was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Miami and the New England Patriots last week, but Miami stepped up in the second half for a 17-16 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but QB Tua Tagovailoa led the way with two touchdowns. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 126.90.

Meanwhile, the Bills were hampered by 81 penalty yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Buffalo fell to Pittsburgh 23-16. Like Miami, Buffalo didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got one touchdown from QB Josh Allen.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Miami suffered a grim 56-26 defeat to the Bills when the two teams previously met in January. Maybe the Dolphins will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a 3-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Buffalo have won nine out of their last 12 games against Miami.