How to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)

Current Records: Miami 0-3-0; L.A. Chargers 1-2-0

What to Know

The Chargers will take on Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Chargers are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Chargers were the 21-13 winners over Houston when they last met Nov. of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. The Chargers fell to Houston 27-20. The Chargers' loss came about despite a quality game from WR Keenan Allen, who caught 13 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Miami, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 31-6 walloping at Dallas' hands. Miami's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chargers rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 314.70 on average. Less enviably, Miami are stumbling into the contest with the fewest overall touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 1 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Dolphins.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Miami have won two out of their last three games against L.A. Chargers.