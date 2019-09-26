How to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)
Current Records: Miami 0-3-0; L.A. Chargers 1-2-0
What to Know
The Chargers will take on Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Chargers are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Chargers were the 21-13 winners over Houston when they last met Nov. of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. The Chargers fell to Houston 27-20. The Chargers' loss came about despite a quality game from WR Keenan Allen, who caught 13 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Miami, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 31-6 walloping at Dallas' hands. Miami's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chargers rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 314.70 on average. Less enviably, Miami are stumbling into the contest with the fewest overall touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 1 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Dolphins.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chargers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Miami have won two out of their last three games against L.A. Chargers.
- Sep 17, 2017 - Miami 19 vs. L.A. Chargers 17
- Nov 13, 2016 - Miami 31 vs. L.A. Chargers 24
- Dec 20, 2015 - L.A. Chargers 30 vs. Miami 14
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Archie: NFL return coming for Peyton
The former Broncos and Colts quarterback could be heading to a front office near you soon
-
Aikman explains Mahomes tweet
Aikman has explained the meaning of his viral Mahomes tweet
-
NFL odds, picks, sims: Colts cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 4 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Brady unhappy with Pats cutting Brown?
A new report indicates Brady was all about working with -- and helping -- Brown
-
Antonio Brown hints at playing again
You didn't think this would end already, did you?
-
Packers vs. Eagles odds, top expert pick
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.