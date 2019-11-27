How to watch Dolphins vs. Eagles: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Dolphins vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Miami 2-9; Philadelphia 5-6
What to Know
The Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Philadelphia's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Miami hopes will continue.
The Eagles came up short against the Seattle Seahawks last week, falling 17-9. QB Carson Wentz just could not get things rolling his way: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice with only 5.69 yards per passing attempt. Wentz ended the matchup strong with a streak of 12 complete passes.
Meanwhile, Miami ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland Browns when they played, losing 41-24. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 45 yards on the ground on five carries and threw two passing touchdowns.
The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 9-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 15, 2015 - Miami 20 vs. Philadelphia 19
