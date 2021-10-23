Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Miami

Current Records: Atlanta 2-3; Miami 1-5

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 881 yards last week.

When you finish with 220 more yards than your opponent like Atlanta did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Jets, winning 27-20. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. QB Matt Ryan and TE Kyle Pitts were among the main playmakers for the Falcons as the former passed for two TDs and 342 yards on 45 attempts and the latter caught nine passes for one TD and 119 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Pitts has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Miami as they fell 23-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Dolphins had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from WR Jaylen Waddle, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for two TDs and 329 yards on 47 attempts. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 138.80.

Atlanta is now 2-3 while Miami sits at 1-5. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Atlanta is second worst in the league in rushing touchdowns, with only two on the season. The Dolphins have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 71.5 on average. Looks like big plays on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.