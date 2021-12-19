Who's Playing

New York @ Miami

Current Records: New York 3-10; Miami 6-7

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins are 9-2 against the New York Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Dolphins will take on New York at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium after a week off. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while the Jets will be looking to right the ship.

Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Giants two weeks ago, winning 20-9. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 244 yards on 41 attempts. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 139.30.

Meanwhile, New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 30-9 punch to the gut against the New Orleans Saints last week. For the second time this season, the Jets couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from three field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Dolphins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Miami is now 6-7 while the Jets sit at 3-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami is second worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 79.2 on average. New York has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 84.2 on average. Yards on the ground might be a real commodity in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $29.90

Odds

The Dolphins are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won nine out of their last 13 games against New York.