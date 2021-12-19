Who's Playing
New York @ Miami
Current Records: New York 3-10; Miami 6-7
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins are 9-2 against the New York Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Dolphins will take on New York at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium after a week off. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while the Jets will be looking to right the ship.
Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Giants two weeks ago, winning 20-9. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 244 yards on 41 attempts. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 139.30.
Meanwhile, New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 30-9 punch to the gut against the New Orleans Saints last week. For the second time this season, the Jets couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from three field goals.
Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
The Dolphins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Miami is now 6-7 while the Jets sit at 3-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami is second worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 79.2 on average. New York has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 84.2 on average. Yards on the ground might be a real commodity in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.90
Odds
The Dolphins are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won nine out of their last 13 games against New York.
- Nov 21, 2021 - Miami 24 vs. New York 17
- Nov 29, 2020 - Miami 20 vs. New York 3
- Oct 18, 2020 - Miami 24 vs. New York 0
- Dec 08, 2019 - New York 22 vs. Miami 21
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 26 vs. New York 18
- Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. New York 6
- Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. New York 12
- Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. New York 28
- Sep 24, 2017 - New York 20 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. New York 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. New York 23
- Nov 29, 2015 - New York 38 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 04, 2015 - New York 27 vs. Miami 14