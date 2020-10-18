Who's Playing
New York @ Miami
Current Records: New York 0-5; Miami 2-3
What to Know
The New York Jets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 32.2 points per contest before their game Sunday. New York and the Miami Dolphins will face off in an AFC East battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Jets are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.
New York received a tough blow last week as they fell 30-10 to the Arizona Cardinals. The losing side was boosted by WR Jamison Crowder, who caught eight passes for one TD and 116 yards.
Meanwhile, Miami's offense rose to the challenge against a San Francisco defense that boasted an average of only 17.75 points allowed. They put the hurt on the San Francisco 49ers with a sharp 43-17 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Miami had established a 37-17 advantage. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 350 yards on 28 attempts.
Special teams collected 19 points for Miami. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.
The Jets are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past five games, so buyers beware.
New York and the Dolphins split their matches last season, with Miami claiming a 26-18 victory and New York retaliating with a 22-21 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens,, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dolphins are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won six out of their last ten games against New York.
- Dec 08, 2019 - New York 22 vs. Miami 21
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 26 vs. New York 18
- Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. New York 6
- Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. New York 12
- Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. New York 28
- Sep 24, 2017 - New York 20 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. New York 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. New York 23
- Nov 29, 2015 - New York 38 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 04, 2015 - New York 27 vs. Miami 14