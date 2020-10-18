Who's Playing

New York @ Miami

Current Records: New York 0-5; Miami 2-3

What to Know

The New York Jets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 32.2 points per contest before their game Sunday. New York and the Miami Dolphins will face off in an AFC East battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Jets are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

New York received a tough blow last week as they fell 30-10 to the Arizona Cardinals. The losing side was boosted by WR Jamison Crowder, who caught eight passes for one TD and 116 yards.

Meanwhile, Miami's offense rose to the challenge against a San Francisco defense that boasted an average of only 17.75 points allowed. They put the hurt on the San Francisco 49ers with a sharp 43-17 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Miami had established a 37-17 advantage. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 350 yards on 28 attempts.

Special teams collected 19 points for Miami. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

The Jets are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past five games, so buyers beware.

New York and the Dolphins split their matches last season, with Miami claiming a 26-18 victory and New York retaliating with a 22-21 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens,, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens,, Florida TV: CBS

Odds

The Dolphins are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as an 8-point favorite.

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last ten games against New York.