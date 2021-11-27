Who's Playing

Carolina @ Miami

Current Records: Carolina 5-6; Miami 4-7

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Panthers have a defense that allows only 20 points per game, so Miami's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but Carolina was not quite the Washington Football Team's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 27-21 to Washington. The losing side was boosted by QB Cam Newton, who passed for two TDs and 189 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 46 yards. Newton ended up with a passer rating of 161.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Miami and the New York Jets on Sunday, but the Dolphins stepped up in the second half for a 24-17 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from WR Mack Hollins, RB Myles Gaskin, and WR Jaylen Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa's 65-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to Hollins in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Miami's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. One last thing to keep an eye on: the Panthers gashed the left side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the left sideline for 45 yards on 7.5 yards per rush. That's bad news for the Dolphins, who had a hard time containing the rush on the left side of the field against the Jets.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.