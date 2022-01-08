Who's Playing

New England @ Miami

Current Records: New England 10-6; Miami 8-8

What to Know

The New England Patriots have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New England and the Miami Dolphins will face off in an AFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots have a defense that allows only 16.88 points per game, so Miami's offense will have their work cut out for them.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for New England last week. They couldn't have asked for a better start to 2022 than the 50-10 stomp they dished out against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-3. Among those leading the charge for New England was RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for two TDs and 107 yards on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, a win for Miami just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. 2022 "welcomed" them with a 34-3 beatdown courtesy of the Tennessee Titans. QB Tua Tagovailoa had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 47.37%.

The Patriots are now 10-6 while the Dolphins sit at 8-8. New England has clinched a playoff berth as the current fifth seed in the AFC. Miami has been eliminated from playoff contention.

New England is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

In the teams' previous meeting last September, New England and Miami were neck-and-neck, but the Patriots came up empty-handed after a 17-16 defeat. Can New England avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won seven out of their last 13 games against Miami.