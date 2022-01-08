Who's Playing
New England @ Miami
Current Records: New England 10-6; Miami 8-8
What to Know
The New England Patriots have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New England and the Miami Dolphins will face off in an AFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots have a defense that allows only 16.88 points per game, so Miami's offense will have their work cut out for them.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for New England last week. They couldn't have asked for a better start to 2022 than the 50-10 stomp they dished out against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-3. Among those leading the charge for New England was RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for two TDs and 107 yards on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, a win for Miami just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. 2022 "welcomed" them with a 34-3 beatdown courtesy of the Tennessee Titans. QB Tua Tagovailoa had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 47.37%.
The Patriots are now 10-6 while the Dolphins sit at 8-8. New England has clinched a playoff berth as the current fifth seed in the AFC. Miami has been eliminated from playoff contention.
New England is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
In the teams' previous meeting last September, New England and Miami were neck-and-neck, but the Patriots came up empty-handed after a 17-16 defeat. Can New England avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -112
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New England have won seven out of their last 13 games against Miami.
- Sep 12, 2021 - Miami 17 vs. New England 16
- Dec 20, 2020 - Miami 22 vs. New England 12
- Sep 13, 2020 - New England 21 vs. Miami 11
- Dec 29, 2019 - Miami 27 vs. New England 24
- Sep 15, 2019 - New England 43 vs. Miami 0
- Dec 09, 2018 - Miami 34 vs. New England 33
- Sep 30, 2018 - New England 38 vs. Miami 7
- Dec 11, 2017 - Miami 27 vs. New England 20
- Nov 26, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 14
- Sep 18, 2016 - New England 31 vs. Miami 24
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 20 vs. New England 10
- Oct 29, 2015 - New England 36 vs. Miami 7