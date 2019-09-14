How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. New England (away)

Current Records: Miami 0-1-0; New England 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Miami 7-9-0; New England 11-5-0;

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for New England. They will square off against Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with New England winning the first 38-7 at home and Miami taking the second 34-33.

After losing to Pittsburgh the last time they met, the Patriots decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. New England made easy work of Pittsburgh last Sunday and carried off a 33-3 win. QB Tom Brady earned his paycheck as he passed for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 124.90.

Miami couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a serious blow against Baltimore, falling 10-59. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Dolphins of the 40 to nothing defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Oct. 26 of 2017.

New England's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Patriots were second in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only seven. Less enviably, the Dolphins were second worst when it came to rushing yards allowed per game last year, with the squad gave up 145.3 on average. So, the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.00

Odds

The Patriots are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Patriots, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 16.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

New England have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.