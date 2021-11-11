Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Miami

Current Records: Baltimore 6-2; Miami 2-7

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Baltimore Ravens will be on the road. They will square off against the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Ravens ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 34-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The win came about even with Baltimore handicapping themselves with 147 penalty yards. Their QB Lamar Jackson did his thing and passed for three TDs and 266 yards on 41 attempts in addition to picking up 120 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 134.70.

Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, winning 17-9. The Miami offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from WR Mack Hollins and RB Myles Gaskin.

Miami's defense was a presence, as it got past Houston's offensive line to sack QB Tyrod Taylor five times for a total loss of 41 yards. Leading the way was DE Emmanuel Ogbah and his 2.5 sacks. Ogbah now has five sacks this year.

The Ravens are now 6-2 while the Dolphins sit at 2-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Baltimore comes into the contest boasting the most rushing yards per game in the NFL at 161.6. On the other end of the spectrum, Miami is worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 75.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baltimore have won three out of their last four games against Miami.