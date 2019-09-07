How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Baltimore (away)

Last Season Records: Miami 7-9-0; Baltimore 10-6-0;

What to Know

Miami and Baltimore are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Miami (7-9), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Baltimore is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Chargers 17-23.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami ranked second worst with respect to yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 289.9 on average. But the Ravens were the best in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 292.9 on average. So...the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.

The Miami sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Ravens are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ravens, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 4.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Baltimore have won two out of their last three games against Miami.