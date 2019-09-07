How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Dolphins vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Baltimore (away)
Last Season Records: Miami 7-9-0; Baltimore 10-6-0;
What to Know
Miami and Baltimore are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Miami (7-9), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Baltimore is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Chargers 17-23.
A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami ranked second worst with respect to yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 289.9 on average. But the Ravens were the best in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 292.9 on average. So...the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.
The Miami sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
Odds
The Ravens are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Ravens, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 4.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Baltimore have won two out of their last three games against Miami.
- Oct 26, 2017 - Baltimore 40 vs. Miami 0
- Dec 04, 2016 - Baltimore 38 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 06, 2015 - Miami 15 vs. Baltimore 13
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Diggs, Evans questionable
Here's all you need to know about the Week 1 injury report
-
Brown posts apparent call with Gruden
Every time you think the Brown drama is over, another chapter is written
-
Cowboys hoping for Dak deal by Sunday
The team's vice president confirmed Friday that the two sides are in ongoing negotiations
-
All the times the Patriots were dead
Is this finally the year that we see the Patriots fall apart?
-
Wentz reacts to OL's nude photo shoot
It doesn't sound like the Eagles quarterback will ever be featured in any revealing photos
-
Brown denies slur in public address
The mercurial wide receiver finally broke his silence following an insane 24 hours in Oakland