Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Miami

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-4; Miami 3-3

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Pittsburgh will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Steelers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. Pittsburgh's WR Chase Claypool filled up the stat sheet, catching seven passes for one TD and 96 yards.

Meanwhile, Miami scored first but ultimately less than the Minnesota Vikings in their game this past Sunday. Miami fell to Minnesota 24-16. Despite 224 more yards than the Vikings, the Dolphins could not convert that extra yardage to scores. Despite the loss, Miami had strong showings from TE Mike Gesicki, who snatched two receiving TDs, and WR Tyreek Hill, who caught 12 passes for 177 yards.

Pittsburgh is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh is now 2-4 while Miami sits at 3-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Steelers are third worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only four on the season. The Dolphins' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second most passing yards per game in the NFL at 302. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a solid 7-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh have won two out of their last three games against Miami.