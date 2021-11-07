Who's Playing

Houston @ Miami

Current Records: Houston 1-7; Miami 1-7

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but the Dolphins were not quite the Buffalo Bills' equal in the second half when they met last week. Miami took a 26-11 bruising from the Bills. Miami's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Meanwhile, Houston ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Rams when they played last week, losing 38-22. Houston was down 38 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Houston, but they got scores from WR Brandin Cooks, RB Rex Burkhead, and TE Brevin Jordan. QB Davis Mills ended up with a passer rating of 156.90.

The Dolphins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami is second worst in the league in yards allowed per game, with 406.9 on average. The Texans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 29 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Dolphins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Dolphins slightly, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami and Houston both have one win in their last two games.