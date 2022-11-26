Who's Playing

Houston @ Miami

Current Records: Houston 1-8-1; Miami 7-3

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Hard Rock Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The Dolphins took their game against the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago by a conclusive 39-17 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Miami had established a 30-10 advantage. Their RB Jeff Wilson did his thing and rushed for one TD and 119 yards on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, Houston came up short against the Washington Commanders last week, falling 23-10. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of QB Davis Mills, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 169 yards passing.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Miami, who are 5-5 against the spread.

The Dolphins' victory brought them up to 7-3 while the Texans' loss pulled them down to 1-8-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami comes into the contest boasting the second most passing yards per game in the league at 305.9. Less enviably, Houston is stumbling into the game with the fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 285.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a big 14-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston won one game and tied two games in their last three contests with Miami.