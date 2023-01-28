Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Philadelphia

Regular Season Records: San Francisco 13-4; Philadelphia 14-3

What to Know

On Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers will grapple for the NFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Eagles 19.5, San Francisco 16.42), so any points scored will be well earned.

Philadelphia and the New York Giants couldn't both get into the third round of the playoffs, and it was Philadelphia who made the cut. Philadelphia took their contest against New York last week by a conclusive 38-7 score. With Philadelphia ahead 28 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Kenneth Gainwell, who rushed for one TD and 112 yards on 12 carries, and QB Jalen Hurts, who passed for two TDs and 154 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 34 yards. This was the first time Gainwell has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Eagles' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Giants' offensive line to sack QB Daniel Jones five times for a total loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but last week the 49ers proved too difficult a challenge. San Francisco was able to grind out a solid win over the Cowboys, winning 19-12. San Francisco's only offensive touchdown came from RB Christian McCaffrey.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Philadelphia going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Philadelphia, who are 9-8 against the spread.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles enter the game with 70 sacks, which is the best in the NFL. As for the 49ers, they come into the matchup boasting the fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 300.6.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won two out of their last three games against San Francisco.