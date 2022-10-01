Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-1; Philadelphia 3-0

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 2 at Lincoln Financial Field. With a combined 813 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

The Jaguars made easy work of the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday and carried off a 38-10 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Jacksonville had established a 31-10 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Trevor Lawrence, who passed for three TDs and 262 yards on 39 attempts, and RB James Robinson, who rushed for one TD and 100 yards on 17 carries. That touchdown -- a 50-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Special teams collected 12 points for Jacksonville. K Riley Patterson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Commanders this past Sunday, taking their contest 24-8. The Philadelphia offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the contest anyway. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 340 yards on 35 attempts.

Philadelphia's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Washington's offensive line to sack QB Carson Wentz nine times for a total loss of 58 yards. Leading the way was DE Brandon Graham and his 2.5 sacks. Graham now has three sacks.

The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Jacksonville is now 2-1 while the Eagles sit at 3-0. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Jacksonville hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. But Philadelphia comes into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at six. We'll see if Jacksonville's defense can keep Philadelphia's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (One month free trial)

Paramount+ (One month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.