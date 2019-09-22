How to watch Eagles vs. Lions: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 1-1-0; Detroit 1-0-1

What to Know

Philadelphia will take on Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Eagles were the 18-12 winners over Atlanta when they last met Sept. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Eagles didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 24-20 to Atlanta. The losing side was boosted by WR Nelson Agholor, who caught eight passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the struggle was real when Detroit and the Chargers clashed, but Detroit ultimately edged out the opposition 13-10.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for Philadelphia or Detroit when the teams last met three seasons ago, but it was Detroit snatching the 24-23 win. Maybe Philadelphia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $91.95

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 5-point favorite against the Lions.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Detroit have won both of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last five years.