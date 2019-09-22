How to watch Eagles vs. Lions: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Eagles vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 1-1-0; Detroit 1-0-1
What to Know
Philadelphia will take on Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Eagles were the 18-12 winners over Atlanta when they last met Sept. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Eagles didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 24-20 to Atlanta. The losing side was boosted by WR Nelson Agholor, who caught eight passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.
Meanwhile, the struggle was real when Detroit and the Chargers clashed, but Detroit ultimately edged out the opposition 13-10.
It could have gone either way late during winning time for Philadelphia or Detroit when the teams last met three seasons ago, but it was Detroit snatching the 24-23 win. Maybe Philadelphia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $91.95
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 5-point favorite against the Lions.
Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Detroit have won both of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last five years.
- Oct 09, 2016 - Detroit 24 vs. Philadelphia 23
- Nov 26, 2015 - Detroit 45 vs. Philadelphia 14
Watch This Game Live
