How to watch Eagles vs. Redskins: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Washington (away)

Last Season Records: Philadelphia 9-7-0; Washington 7-9-0;

What to Know

Washington and Philadelphia will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at Lincoln Financial Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Washington (7-9), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Philadelphia is coming off a 9-7 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by New Orleans 14-20.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redskins ranked fourth worst with respect to passing yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 205.4 on average. But Philadelphia ranked third worst with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 288.7 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Since the experts predict a loss, Washington will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $140.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 10 point favorite against the Redskins.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 8.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Philadelphia and Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.