How to watch Eagles vs. Redskins: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Eagles vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Washington (away)
Last Season Records: Philadelphia 9-7-0; Washington 7-9-0;
What to Know
Washington and Philadelphia will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at Lincoln Financial Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Washington (7-9), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Philadelphia is coming off a 9-7 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by New Orleans 14-20.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redskins ranked fourth worst with respect to passing yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 205.4 on average. But Philadelphia ranked third worst with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 288.7 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.
Since the experts predict a loss, Washington will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $140.00
Odds
The Eagles are a big 10 point favorite against the Redskins.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 8.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
Philadelphia and Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Washington 0 vs. Philadelphia 24
- Dec 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 28 vs. Washington 13
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 34 vs. Washington 24
- Sep 10, 2017 - Washington 17 vs. Philadelphia 30
- Dec 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 22 vs. Washington 27
- Oct 16, 2016 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 20
- Dec 26, 2015 - Philadelphia 24 vs. Washington 38
- Oct 04, 2015 - Washington 23 vs. Philadelphia 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Diggs, Evans questionable
Here's all you need to know about the Week 1 injury report
-
Brown posts apparent call with Gruden
Every time you think the Brown drama is over, another chapter is written
-
Cowboys hoping for Dak deal by Sunday
The team's vice president confirmed Friday that the two sides are in ongoing negotiations
-
All the times the Patriots were dead
Is this finally the year that we see the Patriots fall apart?
-
Wentz reacts to OL's nude photo shoot
It doesn't sound like the Eagles quarterback will ever be featured in any revealing photos
-
Brown denies slur in public address
The mercurial wide receiver finally broke his silence following an insane 24 hours in Oakland