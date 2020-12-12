Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Philadelphia

Current Records: New Orleans 10-2; Philadelphia 3-8-1

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. New Orleans should still be riding high after a victory, while Philadelphia will be looking to right the ship.

The Saints didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons last week, but they still walked away with a 21-16 win. New Orleans QB Taysom Hill did work as he passed for two TDs and 232 yards on 37 attempts in addition to picking up 83 yards on the ground. Hill ended up with a passer rating of 143.50.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia scored first but ultimately less than the Green Bay Packers in their game last week. Philadelphia took a 30-16 hit to the loss column. No one had a standout game offensively for Philadelphia, but they got scores from WR Greg Ward and QB Jalen Hurts. Hurts ended up with a passer rating of 128.80.

The Saints are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

New Orleans' win brought them up to 10-2 while the Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 3-8-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Orleans enters the contest with only four thrown interceptions, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Philadelphia is stumbling into the matchup with the second most thrown interceptions in the NFL, having thrown 16 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won two out of their last three games against Philadelphia.