Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Atlanta

Current Records: Cleveland 2-1; Atlanta 1-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Cleveland Browns will be on the road. They will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Cleveland had a touchdown and change to spare in a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday. Cleveland's RB Nick Chubb looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 23 carries.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Atlanta beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 this past Sunday. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who rushed for one TD and 141 yards on 17 carries. Patterson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 2-1 and the Falcons to 1-2. One last thing to keep an eye on: the Browns gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 110 yards on five yards per rush. That's bad news for Atlanta, who had a hard time containing the rush on the right side of the field against the Seahawks.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (One month free trial)

Paramount+ (One month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.