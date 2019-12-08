How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 3-9; Carolina 5-7
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Carolina now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Carolina came up short against the Washington Redskins last week, falling 29-21. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Panthers to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the contest.
As for Atlanta, it looks like Atlanta got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the New Orleans Saints 26-18. One thing working slightly against Atlanta was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Devonta Freeman, who rushed for 51 yards on 17 carries.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers enter the matchup with 16 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. The Falcons have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the most passing yards per game in the league at 319.1. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.20
Odds
The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Atlanta have won seven out of their last nine games against Carolina.
- Nov 17, 2019 - Atlanta 29 vs. Carolina 3
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 24 vs. Carolina 10
- Sep 16, 2018 - Atlanta 31 vs. Carolina 24
- Dec 31, 2017 - Atlanta 22 vs. Carolina 10
- Nov 05, 2017 - Carolina 20 vs. Atlanta 17
- Dec 24, 2016 - Atlanta 33 vs. Carolina 16
- Oct 02, 2016 - Atlanta 48 vs. Carolina 33
- Dec 27, 2015 - Atlanta 20 vs. Carolina 13
- Dec 13, 2015 - Carolina 38 vs. Atlanta 0
