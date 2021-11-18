Who's Playing

New England @ Atlanta

Current Records: New England 6-4; Atlanta 4-5

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. New England should still be feeling good after a win, while the Falcons will be looking to regain their footing.

Atlanta took a serious blow against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, falling 43-3. Atlanta was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 36-3. QB Matt Ryan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 42.86%.

Meanwhile, New England ran circles around the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and the extra yardage (452 yards vs. 217 yards) paid off. New England steamrolled past Cleveland 45-7 at home. The oddsmakers were on the Patriots' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They relied on the efforts of RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for two TDs and 100 yards on 20 carries, and WR Kendrick Bourne, who caught four passes for one TD and 98 yards. This was the first time Stevenson has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Stevenson's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Falcons are now 4-5 while New England sits at 6-4. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Atlanta is stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 29 on the season. New England's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the second fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at five.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New England have won both of the games they've played against Atlanta in the last seven years.