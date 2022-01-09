Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Atlanta

Current Records: New Orleans 8-8; Atlanta 7-9

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Orleans and the Atlanta Falcons will face off in an NFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Saints have a defense that allows only 19.69 points per game, so Atlanta's offense will have their work cut out for them.

New Orleans was able to grind out a solid victory over the Carolina Panthers last week, winning 18-10. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but RB Alvin Kamara led the way with one touchdown. QB Taysom Hill ended up with a passer rating of 139.10.

New Orleans' defense was a presence, holding Carolina to a paltry 178 yards. The defense embarrassed the Panthers' offensive line to sack the quarterback seven times for a total loss of 42 yards. Leading the way was DE Cameron Jordan and his 3.5 sacks. Jordan now has 11.5 sacks this season.

Meanwhile, the Falcons came up short against the Buffalo Bills last week, falling 29-15. QB Matt Ryan had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 197 yards passing. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 128.50.

The Saints' win brought them up to 8-8 while Atlanta's loss pulled them down to 7-9. New Orleans is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them. Atlanta has been eliminated from playoff contention.

New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with New Orleans, who are 8-7 against the spread.

New Orleans was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last November as they fell 27-25 to the Falcons. Can the Saints avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won eight out of their last 13 games against Atlanta.