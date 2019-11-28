How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 3-8; New Orleans 9-2

What to Know

An NFC South battle is on tap between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Atlanta now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Atlanta came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, falling 35-22. QB Matt Ryan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.89 yards per passing attempt.

New Orleans decided to play defense against itself, but the squad still came out ahead despite 113 yards in penalties. They skirted past the Carolina Panthers 34-31. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Carolina made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The Saints' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past the Panthers' offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 11 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 9-2 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 3-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons are stumbling into the game with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 72.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, New Orleans enters the matchup with only 88.5 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Saints' favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBC

Odds

The Saints are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

New Orleans have won five out of their last nine games against Atlanta.