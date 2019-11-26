How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Falcons vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 3-8; New Orleans 9-2
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Atlanta now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Atlanta came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, falling 35-22. QB Matt Ryan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.89 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, New Orleans was hampered by 113 penalty yards against the Carolina Panthers, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. New Orleans came out on top in a nail-biter against Carolina, sneaking past 34-31. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Carolina made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
The Saints' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Kyle Allen and got past the Panthers' offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 11 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 9-2 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 3-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons are second worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 72.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Falcons, the Saints enter the matchup with only 88.5 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the NFL. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a solid 7-point favorite against the Falcons.
Over/Under: 49
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won five out of their last nine games against Atlanta.
- Nov 10, 2019 - Atlanta 26 vs. New Orleans 9
- Nov 22, 2018 - New Orleans 31 vs. Atlanta 17
- Sep 23, 2018 - New Orleans 43 vs. Atlanta 37
- Dec 24, 2017 - New Orleans 23 vs. Atlanta 13
- Dec 07, 2017 - Atlanta 20 vs. New Orleans 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Atlanta 38 vs. New Orleans 32
- Sep 26, 2016 - Atlanta 45 vs. New Orleans 32
- Jan 03, 2016 - New Orleans 20 vs. Atlanta 17
- Oct 15, 2015 - New Orleans 31 vs. Atlanta 21
