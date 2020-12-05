Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Atlanta

Current Records: New Orleans 9-2; Atlanta 4-7

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Saints are looking to extend their current eight-game winning streak.

New Orleans entered their game this past Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their matchup against the Denver Broncos by a conclusive 31-3 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 24-3 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Latavius Murray, who rushed for two TDs and 124 yards on 19 carries. This was the first time Murray has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Atlanta's strategy against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. Atlanta steamrolled past Las Vegas 43-6 at home. That looming 37-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Falcons yet this season. Their RB Ito Smith filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 19 points for Atlanta. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

Their wins bumped the Saints to 9-2 and Atlanta to 4-7. With both New Orleans and the Falcons swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.