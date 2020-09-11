Who's Playing

Seattle @ Atlanta

Last Season Records: Atlanta 7-9; Seattle 11-5

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Falcons struggled last year, ending up 7-9. On the other hand, Seattle is coming off of an 11-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Green Bay Packers 28-23.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta was second best in passing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 315.6 on average. Seattle displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked fourth in the league in passing touchdowns, closing the season with 31 overall.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta and Seattle both have two wins in their last four games.