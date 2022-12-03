Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Atlanta

Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-7; Atlanta 5-7

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Steelers should still be riding high after a win, while Atlanta will be looking to regain their footing.

Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid victory over the Indianapolis Colts this past Monday, winning 24-17. The team ran away with 16 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from RB Benny Snell and RB Najee Harris.

Special teams collected ten points for Pittsburgh. K Matthew Wright delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Atlanta was not quite the Washington Commanders' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. The Falcons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 19-13 to the Commanders. Nobody on Atlanta really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but QB Marcus Mariota led the way with one touchdown. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 123.70.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Steelers going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Pittsburgh, who are 5-5-1 against the spread.

Pittsburgh's victory brought them up to 4-7 while the Falcons' loss pulled them down to 5-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Pittsburgh is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only seven on the season. Atlanta has experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in the NFL in passing yards per game, with only 171 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.