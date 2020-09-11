Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Washington

Last Season Records: Washington 3-13; Philadelphia 9-7

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-2 against the Washington Football Team since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at FedEx Field to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Eagles are coming off of a 9-7 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Seattle Seahawks 17-9. On the other hand, returning after a rocky 3-13 year, Washington is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia was third best in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 90.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Washington was second worst when it came to rushing yards allowed per game last season, with the team giving up 146.2 on average. The good news for Washington, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Philadelphia has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last ten games against Washington.