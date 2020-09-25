Who's Playing

San Francisco @ New York

Current Records: San Francisco 1-1; New York 0-2

What to Know

The New York Giants may be playing at home on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a four-point loss. They will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. San Francisco should still be feeling good after a win, while the Giants will be looking to right the ship.

New York didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 17-13 to the Chicago Bears this past Sunday. QB Daniel Jones had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once.

The New York defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 21 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, San Francisco strolled past the New York Jets with points to spare this past Sunday, taking the game 31-13. RB Raheem Mostert and RB Jerick McKinnon were among the main playmakers for the 49ers as the former punched in one rushing touchdown and the latter punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- an 80-yard rush in the first quarter -- a was one of the highlights of the contest.

The Giants didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with San Francisco when the teams previously met two seasons ago, but they still walked away with a 27-23 victory. Will New York repeat their success, or does San Francisco have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a 4-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New York have won two out of their last three games against San Francisco.