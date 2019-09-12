How to watch Giants vs. Bills: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Giants vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: N.Y. Giants 0-1-0; Buffalo 1-0-0
Last Season Records: N.Y. Giants 5-11-0; Buffalo 6-10-0;
What to Know
The Giants will square off against Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
If the Giants were expecting to get some payback for the 35-36 loss against Dallas the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Last week, the Giants lost to Dallas by a decisive 17-35 margin. A silver lining for the Giants was the play of Saquon Barkley, who picked up 120 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
Meanwhile, Buffalo had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Buffalo made off with a 17-16 win over the Jets. The Jets can consider this payback for the 23-27 defeat they dealt Buffalo the last time the teams encountered one another.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 1-0 while the Giants' loss dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bills were the best in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 192.8 on average. Less enviably, the Giants were fifth worst when it came to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, with the squad gave up 18 overall. The good news for the Giants, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Giants.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
N.Y. Giants won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 04, 2015 - Buffalo 10 vs. N.Y. Giants 24
