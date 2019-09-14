How to watch Giants vs. Bills: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Giants 0-1-0; Buffalo 1-0-0

Last Season Records: N.Y. Giants 5-11-0; Buffalo 6-10-0;

What to Know

The Giants will square off against Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

If the Giants were expecting to get some payback for the 35-36 loss against Dallas the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Last week, the Giants lost to Dallas by a decisive 17-35 margin. A silver lining for the Giants was the play of Saquon Barkley, who picked up 120 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, Buffalo had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Buffalo made off with a 17-16 win over the Jets. The Jets can consider this payback for the 23-27 defeat they dealt Buffalo the last time the teams encountered one another.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 1-0 while the Giants' loss dropped them down to 0-1. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bills were the best in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 192.8 on average. Less enviably, the Giants ranked fifth worst with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 18. The good news for the Giants, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.06

Odds

The Bills are a slight 2 point favorite against the Giants.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 2.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

N.Y. Giants won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.