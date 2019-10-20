How to watch Giants vs. Cardinals: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Giants vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Arizona (away)
Current Records: N.Y. Giants 2-4-0; Arizona 2-3-1
What to Know
Arizona will take on the Giants on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Arizona will be strutting in after a win while the Giants will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Cardinals can thank their lucky stars for their victory over Atlanta last week. The final score was a hard-fought 34-33. QB Kyler Murray was slinging it as he passed for 340 yards and three TDs on 37 attempts. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 128.20. Murray's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, a win for the Giants just wasn't in the stars as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 35-14 defeat to New England. The Giants were surely aware of their 17-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
The Giants' defeat took them down to 2-4 while Arizona's win pulled them up to 2-3-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Giants are second worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 303.7 on average. The Cardinals have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing touchdowns allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 16 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Giants are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Giants as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 24, 2017 - Arizona 23 vs. N.Y. Giants 0
