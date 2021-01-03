Who's Playing
Dallas @ New York
Current Records: Dallas 6-9; New York 5-10
What to Know
The Dallas Cowboys need to shore up a defense that is allowing 30 points per game before their contest Sunday. Dallas and the New York Giants will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Bragging rights belong to the Cowboys for now since they're up 7-2 across their past nine matchups.
Dallas was expected to lose against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Dallas in a 37-17 victory over Philadelphia. Dallas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but WR Michael Gallup led the charge as he caught six passes for two TDs and 121 yards.
Special teams collected 13 points for Dallas. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Baltimore Ravens last week, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for New York, but they got one touchdown from WR Sterling Shepard. QB Daniel Jones ended up with a passer rating of 118.20.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Dallas going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 5-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.
Dallas is now 6-9 while the Giants sit at 5-10. The Cowboys are 2-3 after wins this year, and New York is 2-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $138.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won eight out of their last 11 games against New York.
- Oct 11, 2020 - Dallas 37 vs. New York 34
- Nov 04, 2019 - Dallas 37 vs. New York 18
- Sep 08, 2019 - Dallas 35 vs. New York 17
- Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 36 vs. New York 35
- Sep 16, 2018 - Dallas 20 vs. New York 13
- Dec 10, 2017 - Dallas 30 vs. New York 10
- Sep 10, 2017 - Dallas 19 vs. New York 3
- Dec 11, 2016 - New York 10 vs. Dallas 7
- Sep 11, 2016 - New York 20 vs. Dallas 19
- Oct 25, 2015 - New York 27 vs. Dallas 20
- Sep 13, 2015 - Dallas 27 vs. New York 26