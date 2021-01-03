Who's Playing

Dallas @ New York

Current Records: Dallas 6-9; New York 5-10

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys need to shore up a defense that is allowing 30 points per game before their contest Sunday. Dallas and the New York Giants will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Bragging rights belong to the Cowboys for now since they're up 7-2 across their past nine matchups.

Dallas was expected to lose against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Dallas in a 37-17 victory over Philadelphia. Dallas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but WR Michael Gallup led the charge as he caught six passes for two TDs and 121 yards.

Special teams collected 13 points for Dallas. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Baltimore Ravens last week, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for New York, but they got one touchdown from WR Sterling Shepard. QB Daniel Jones ended up with a passer rating of 118.20.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Dallas going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 5-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.

Dallas is now 6-9 while the Giants sit at 5-10. The Cowboys are 2-3 after wins this year, and New York is 2-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $138.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 11 games against New York.