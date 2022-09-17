Who's Playing

Carolina @ New York

Current Records: Carolina 0-1; New York 1-0

Last Season Records: New York 4-13; Carolina 5-12

What to Know

The New York Giants will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET. The Giants will be strutting in after a win while Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New York dodged a bullet this past Sunday, finishing off the Tennessee Titans 21-20. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit. RB Saquon Barkley had a stellar game for New York as he rushed for one TD and 164 yards on 18 carries. Barkley's longest run was for 68 yards in the third quarter.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought matchup, but Carolina had to settle for a 26-24 loss against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Carolina had been the slight favorite coming in. WR Robby Anderson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught five passes for one TD and 102 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Anderson's 75-yard TD reception up the middle in the fourth quarter.

The Giants took their game against the Panthers when the two teams previously met in October of last year by a conclusive 25-3 score. Will New York repeat their success, or does Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Carolina have won two out of their last three games against New York.