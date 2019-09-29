How to watch Giants vs. Redskins: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Giants vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: N.Y. Giants 1-2-0; Washington 0-3-0
What to Know
An NFC East battle is on tap between the Giants and Washington at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington winning the first 20-13 on the road and the Giants taking the second 40-16.
The crowd came for a game last week, and the Giants and Tampa Bay sure delivered. It was a matchup that couldn't have wound up any closer, but the Giants snuck past Tampa Bay for the 32-31 win. QB Daniel Jones earned his paycheck as he accumulated 336 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. The Giants' victory came on a seven-yard rush from Jones with only 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Washington was the 41-21 winner over Chicago when they last met December of 2016. Last Monday? They had no such luck. The Redskins lost to Chicago by a decisive 31-15 margin. The Redskins can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
The Giants' win lifted them to 1-2 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 0-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are stumbling into the game with the most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 346 on average. The Redskins have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 11 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $67.00
Odds
The Giants are a 3-point favorite against the Redskins.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
N.Y. Giants and Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Dec 09, 2018 - N.Y. Giants 40 vs. Washington 16
- Oct 28, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. N.Y. Giants 13
- Dec 31, 2017 - N.Y. Giants 18 vs. Washington 10
- Nov 23, 2017 - Washington 20 vs. N.Y. Giants 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - N.Y. Giants 19 vs. Washington 10
- Sep 25, 2016 - Washington 29 vs. N.Y. Giants 27
- Nov 29, 2015 - Washington 20 vs. N.Y. Giants 14
- Sep 24, 2015 - N.Y. Giants 32 vs. Washington 21
