Who's Playing

Washington @ New York

Current Records: Washington 1-4; New York 0-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New York Giants are heading back home. The Giants and the Washington Football Team will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for New York and four for Washington.

New York was close but no cigar last week as they fell 37-34 to the Dallas Cowboys. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of QB Daniel Jones, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 117.10.

Special teams collected 14 points for New York. K Graham Gano delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Meanwhile, Washington lost to the Los Angeles Rams at home by a decisive 30-10 margin. Washington's only touchdown came on a rush from QB Kyle Allen. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 117.

This next contest is expected to be close, with New York going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. 0-2 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Washington isn't so hot on the road, where they are 0-2.

The losses put New York at 0-5 and Washington at 1-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only three on the season. Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 301.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford,, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford,, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $92.00

Odds

The Giants are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Giants slightly, as the game opened with the Giants as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

New York have won six out of their last ten games against Washington.